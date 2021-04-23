Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.