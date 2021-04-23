CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTGLY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 75,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,575. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

