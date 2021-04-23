Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $159.32.

Get Celanese alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.