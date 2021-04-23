Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of CE opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $159.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

