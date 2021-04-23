Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

CLS stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Celestica has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Celestica by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.