Celo (CELO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68.53 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $68.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00009770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

