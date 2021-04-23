Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 131 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.14 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:CEY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.20 ($1.53). 6,494,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.42. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

In related news, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

