CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 7,149,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,561. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

