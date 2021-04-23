Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.63. 85,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

