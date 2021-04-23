Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $858,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.