Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 177,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,482,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

