Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 516 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $124.81. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,847. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

