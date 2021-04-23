Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CENT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

