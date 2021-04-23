Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

