Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

