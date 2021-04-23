CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

