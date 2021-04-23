CFO4Life Group LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,645. Zix Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

