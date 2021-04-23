CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,538. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $141.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

