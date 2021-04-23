CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.53. 93,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,002,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $629.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

