CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

BCSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

