CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.39.

GIB.A traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$106.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.75. The company has a market cap of C$27.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

