Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Up 4.9%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.94. 221,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 615,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charah Solutions stock. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the quarter. Charah Solutions accounts for approximately 8.3% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 8.26% of Charah Solutions worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.