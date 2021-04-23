Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Up 4.9%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.94. 221,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 615,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charah Solutions stock. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the quarter. Charah Solutions accounts for approximately 8.3% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 8.26% of Charah Solutions worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

