Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.