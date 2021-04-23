Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.08 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $438.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

