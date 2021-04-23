Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

