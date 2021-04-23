Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.87 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.