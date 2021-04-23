Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Park-Ohio worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $34.41 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $432.88 million, a P/E ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

