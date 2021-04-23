Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
