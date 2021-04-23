Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

