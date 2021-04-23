Charter Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the typical volume of 372 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 427,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 714.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $657.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

