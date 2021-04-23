ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.