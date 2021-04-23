Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

