Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit