Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $102.00 at Truist Financial

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.92.

NYSE CHH opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

