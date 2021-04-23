Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.40

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 21508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit