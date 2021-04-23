Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Decreased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.04. 1,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,483. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

