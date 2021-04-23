Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of CHUY opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

