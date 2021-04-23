CIBC Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

MRU stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,551. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

