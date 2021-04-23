Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $256.62 and last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 1968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

