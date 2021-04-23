Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $301.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $303.16 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $279.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,082. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

