Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

