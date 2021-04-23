Citigroup Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.40.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day moving average of $501.92. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.