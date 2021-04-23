Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Shares of CZNC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,254. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $392.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

