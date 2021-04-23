Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Clearfield news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

