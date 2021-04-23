Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

CLIGF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

