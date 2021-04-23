Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 15441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 77.26%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

