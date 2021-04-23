Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $26.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

