Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 49 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

