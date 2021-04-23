Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 27,977 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,977 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 3.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $199,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.