Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CL traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 128,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

