Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.
CBAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Colony Bankcorp
