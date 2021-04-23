Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 364,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

